Gladiator II – new poster plus pictures of Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal released

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II – the much-anticipated follow-up to his 2000 original which starred Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix – has a new official poster and photos.

Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington, the new film is set for a November 15th cinema and IMAX release.

Paul Mescal plays Lucius and Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.

Set decades after the original, the film follows Lucius (Mescal), the former heir to the Roman Empire who becomes a gladiator after his home is invaded by General Marcus Acacius (Pascal).

Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.

Scott returns to direct and produce the film which has been written by Peter Craig and David Scarpa and is being released by Paramount Pictures.