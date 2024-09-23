The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim gets new poster

A new poster has been revealed for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the new anime film based in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth.

Set almost 200 years before the events chronicled in The Lord of the Rings, The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan.

A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep.

Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

Hailing from award-winning Director Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Producer Philippa Boyens who also worked on the live action Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies.

Its voice cast includes Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Luke Pasqualino, Miranda Otto, Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna and Janine Duvitski.

A New Line Cinema Presentation, a Warner Bros. Animation / Sola Entertainment Production, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim comes to cinemas nationwide on December 13th through Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film’s executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood and Toby Emmerich.