Ridley Scott’s Napoleon biopic gets new trailer 

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Napoleon in the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming biopic telling the story of the soldier turned Emperor’s “famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind.”

Directed by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, the film is billed as “an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby).”

Napoleon is an Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions and Sony Pictures, and will arrive in cinemas on November 22nd before becoming available on Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s streaming service, at a later date.