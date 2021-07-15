STV Player strikes biggest-ever content deal with Banijay Rights

STV has struck a deal to bring over 1200 hours of new drama and factual programming owned and managed by Banijay Rights to its STV Player catch-up and streaming service.

The service is available in Scotland, where it’s the on-demand home of Channel 3 network content, and across the UK where it offers a library of ad-supported free content spanning all genres.

Expansion across the UK, including on smart TV platforms and Freeview set top boxes, has helped boost audiences. In the first half of 2021 (1 January – 30 June), streams grew 94% and total online viewing was up 66% compared with the same time period last year.

Richard Williams, Managing Director, Digital at STV, said: “As STV Player has continued to grow its audience across the country, we’ve gained a clearer idea of what our viewers want from the service.

“This significant deal with Banijay taps right into that, with hundreds of hours of unmissable drama set to drop on STV Player in the coming months.

“The VOD world is constantly evolving and, as a relatively new player in this field, it’s important for us to have a niche. We’re delighted to be building our reputation as a free provider of big, star-studded dramas, along with popular overseas titles that viewers in the UK are unlikely to discover anywhere else.”

Chris Stewart, SVP UK and Eire, Banijay Rights, said: “This landmark deal extends our partnership with STV and provides viewers on-demand access to a fantastic selection of premium drama and factual content, some of which is available in the UK for the first time.”