Streaming service Whale TV+ adds VOD library

Free streaming service Whale TV+ has expanded its offering to include on-demand content and is now available online via web browsers.

Hailing from the company behind the Whale TV operating system for Smart TVs, Whale TV+ launched earlier this year with a line-up of 300+ FAST channels and is also available on Whale TV, Android TV, Google TV, and Fire TV devices.

The new VOD library bolsters the offering by adding over 4,000 hours of entertainment at launch.

Content is available in multiple languages including English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, and Korean.

“Our goal is to continuously expand the Whale TV+ entertainment offering while driving engagement across all platforms,” said Teresa Lopez, VP of Whale TV+.

“The addition of on-demand TV provides our viewers with even more choice. Together with premium channels like Red Bull TV and a growing library of movies and series, Whale TV+ is becoming an even more compelling destination for free entertainment.”