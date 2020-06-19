Riverdale’s Top Three On-Brand Storylines

Season four of Riverdale may have just finished its run, but fans are eagerly awaiting to see what happens in its fifth season.

The cliff-hanger of the fourth season leaves it open as to the fate of nefarious Mr Honey and the identity of the videotape killer.

While we await the fifth season, which was greenlit in January 2020, let’s look back at some of the best storylines that make Riverdale what it is.

Betty’s Darker Depths

Season two began with a speech by Betty about bringing back moral values to Riverdale. The speech resonated with The Black Hood, the latest serial killer in the show.

The Black Hood used Betty as a conduit for his messages and even used one of her most-thumbed books, a copy of Nancy Drew, to create a secret cipher. Betty’s relationship with the Black Hood stemmed from the darkness she felt inside herself.

Her life had to be perfect and squeaky clean – and as we saw from her tormenting Chuck in the hot tub in Season 1, she has the ability to dive deeper into her grey areas.

Developing Betty from pining after Archie Andrews into a twisty character of her own was a huge coup for the series. However, some fans aren’t keen on Dark Betty, as the alter-ego is known.

Fred’s Send-Off

Sometimes real-life circumstances drive a plot, which is the case when actor Luke Perry died. Losing the father of the primary protagonist was a blow to the show, and many of the actors openly talked about how much of a presence Perry was to the show playing Fred Andrews.

The fourth season opener announced Fred’s death offscreen and dealt with how each character handled it.

The episode is as much a memorial for Luke Perry as it is for Fred Andrews and shows just how emotional Riverdale can be for all its far-fetched and preposterous storylines.

“It occurred to me that I never got to say goodbye, that I won’t get to see him again or talk to him. But his spirit and his memory lives on. In this town and in everyone he’s met. Fred Andrews will always be apart of Riverdale. I love you so much, dad.” #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/1pR5Rw4Vq1 — E! News (@enews) October 10, 2019

Veronica’s Secret Casino

One of the most on-trend storylines for Riverdale was Veronica attempting to set up a casino with the help of the son of her father’s business contact. Veronica and Elio’s casino featured a speak-easy theme and allowed the harangued residents of the town to let loose and play games such as poker.

The storyline resonated well and helped show Veronica’s determination and her quest to be independent away from Hiram and Hermione. How realistic was Veronica’s casino? Well, if you were to rank the best casinos online, one consideration for the better sites is that they offer a range of games.

Veronica’s secret casino at La Bonne Nuit offered poker, blackjack, and slots, as well as a horse race-themed wheel of chance.

January 2020 confirmed the fifth season, which will resume filming later this year for an expected 2021 airdate.

Unbeknownst to many of its fans, the series is actually filmed in Canada, which means production will resume sooner than the LA TV machine.

British Columbia brings in revenue of $2 billion each year for its filming locations, and stationing a show such as Riverdale also boosts local Canadian talent, as well as giving eagle-eyed viewers new locations that aren’t the same backlots in Tinsel Town.

While fans await season five, there are 76 episodes to dive back into and some earth-shattering moments to relive.