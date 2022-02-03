The Jockey Club and Playtech sign five-year deal

The Jockey Club has signed a five-year deal with leading iGaming developer Playtech which will release a host of titles based on the Jockey Club’s portfolio of races and racecourses.

Founded in 1750 the Jockey Club is the largest commercial group in British horseracing, operating 15 racecourses nationwide.

Under the agreement, Playtech will have rights to develop a range of content across its best-performing product ranges including casino, live casino, poker, virtual sports and bingo. The first titles will be launched ahead of this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

James Frendo, Casino Director at Playtech, said: “At Playtech, we are committed to developing the most engaging branded content.

“By partnering with an iconic sporting institution such as The Jockey Club, we are able to create a full range of exceptional and exciting cross-product content.

“Partnering with globally recognised brands is a key pillar of our branded content strategy as we look to deliver a unique and engaging responsible gambling experience to our customers.”

Charlie Boss, Chief Commercial Officer at The Jockey Club, added: “We are delighted to partner with Playtech, whose industry leading software and expertise will help translate the success of our historic brands into the iGaming market for the first time.”