Road Maintenance Simulator is now out for Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Road Maintenance Simulator, the new job simulator by publisher Aerosoft and developer Caipirinha Games, is now available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The game sees players take the repair and maintenance of traffic areas into their own hands, having to secure the work areas, place road markings, trim trees, clean the roadside or safety barriers and take care of everything that comes up in the day-to-day work of a road maintenance company.

Players can drive from job site to job site across highways, main roads and country roads and can also walk around their depot where they’ll discover 8 different types of road maintenance vehicle, including bulldozers, , road marking vehicles and dump trucks.

Winfried Diekmann, CEO and founder of Aerosoft, said: “With Road Maintenance Simulator, we bring players a professional simulation with markedly versatile, extensive missions and different vehicles with their very specific drivability.

“The Road Maintenance Simulator realistically reflects the varied everyday life of road maintenance workers and enriches our portfolio of outstanding simulations.”