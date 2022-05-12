Robbie Amell and Andy Allo’s Upload renewed for a third season at Prime Video

Amazon has renewed Upload, the futuristic comedy series from Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, for a third season.

Starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, the series is set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers, automated grocery stores are the norm and humans can choose to be ‘uploaded’ into a virtual afterlife.

Season one saw Amell’s Nathan uploaded to the afterlife resort of Lakeview where he and customer service angel Nora (Allo) are drawn together as they explore the mystery surrounding Nathan’s death.

The second season, which debuted on Prime Video in March, found Nathan’s girlfriend Ingrid unexpectedly arriving in the hope of strengthening their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for Nora who is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group The Ludds.

“Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity.

“With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”



Creator and Executive Producer Greg Daniels said: “I’m thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds.”