RobdoDoc – The Creation of Robocop is coming to the Icon Film Channel and Blu-ray 

RoboDoc – The Creation of RoboCop, a five-hour documentary series exploring the origins of the classic 80s action movie, will make its UK debut on the Icon Film Channel from 2nd October.

The four-part series includes brand new interviews with RoboCop Director Paul Verhoeven, plus a host of stars from the original trilogy including Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ray Wise, Kurtwood Smith, Ronny Cox, and the late Miguel Ferrer.

The streaming premiere will be followed by a Blu-ray Collector’s Edition release on December 18th and a release through digital retailers on January 1st.

Blu-ray bonus material:

Meet the Makers

The Weapons of Robocop

Robo Cast Quotes

Art of the Steel

Call To Action

Guns Guns Guns

Part Gan Part Machine All Video Game

Roboteam Assemble

A4 poster

X4 art cards

