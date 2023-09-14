SEENIT

RobdoDoc – The Creation of Robocop is coming to the Icon Film Channel and Blu-ray 

RoboDoc – The Creation of RoboCop, a five-hour documentary series exploring the origins of the classic 80s action movie, will make its UK debut on the Icon Film Channel from 2nd October.

The four-part series includes brand new interviews with RoboCop Director Paul Verhoeven, plus a host of stars from the original trilogy including Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ray Wise, Kurtwood Smith, Ronny Cox, and the late Miguel Ferrer.

The streaming premiere will be followed by a Blu-ray Collector’s Edition release on December 18th and a release through digital retailers on January 1st

Blu-ray bonus material: 

  • Meet the Makers
  • The Weapons of Robocop
  • Robo Cast Quotes
  • Art of the Steel
  • Call To Action
  • Guns Guns Guns
  • Part Gan Part Machine All Video Game
  • Roboteam Assemble
  • A4 poster
  • X4 art cards

