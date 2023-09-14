RobdoDoc – The Creation of Robocop is coming to the Icon Film Channel and Blu-ray 

RoboDoc – The Creation of RoboCop, a five-hour documentary series exploring the origins of the classic 80s action movie, will make its UK debut on the Icon Film Channel from 2nd October.
The four-part series includes brand new interviews with RoboCop Director Paul Verhoeven, plus a host of stars from the original trilogy including Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ray Wise, Kurtwood Smith, Ronny Cox, and the late Miguel Ferrer.
The streaming premiere will be followed by a Blu-ray Collector’s Edition release on December 18th and a release through digital retailers on January 1st.
Blu-ray bonus material:
- Meet the Makers
- The Weapons of Robocop
- Robo Cast Quotes
- Art of the Steel
- Call To Action
- Guns Guns Guns
- Part Gan Part Machine All Video Game
- Roboteam Assemble
- A4 poster
- X4 art cards
