Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle gets June Home Entertainment release

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has confirmed that the Robert Downey Jr. comedy Dolittle will arrive on Digital Download 1st June, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD on 15th June, 2020.

Joining Downey are an all-star cast that includes the voice talents of Emma Thompson (Last Christmas, Late Night), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, “Mr. Robot”), Selena Gomez (“Wizards of Waverly Place”), John Cena (“WWE”), and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and more.

After losing his wife, Dolittle hermits himself away behind the high wall of his manor but is forced to set sail on an epic adventure when the queen falls gravely ill.

Helping Dolittle in search of a rare cure are his rambunctious animal friends—including Chee-Chee (Malek), an anxious, self-conscious gorilla; Dab-Dab (Octavia Spencer, The Help), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck; the bickering duo of cynical, neurotic ostrich Plimpton (Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick, “Silicon Valley”) and chilly-but-chill polar bear Yoshi (Cena); as well as a headstrong parrot named Polynesia (Thompson).

4k Ultra HD, Blu-Ray And DVD Bonus Features:

Talk To The Animals – Dolittle is surrounded by a motley cast of characters. Take a peek at all the fun the cast had giving each of the animals their unique voice.

Robert Downey Jr. & Harry: Mentor And Mentee – Acting opposite a legendary actor like Robert Downey Jr. can be an intimidating experience, but Harry Collett handled it like a pro. See the unique bond the two actors formed on-set, and how Downey took the film's young co-star under his wing.

Becoming The Good Doctor – See the process of how this team of talented artists brought this film to life, and how Robert Downey Jr. transformed into the iconic Dolittle.

Antonio Banderas: Pirate King – Antonio Banderas discusses what attracted him to the project, his experiences working with Robert Downey Jr., and what he brought to the role of King Rassouli.

The Wicked Dr. Müdfly – Who is the nefarious villain Dr. Blair Müdfly? Michael Sheen dives into his character's motivations for being Dolittle's foil.

A Most Unusual House – It takes a special home to accommodate humans and animals alike. Explore the unique rooms and modifications that allow Dolittle to house anyone or anything – big or small.

