Robert Kirkman’s Invincible is coming to Amazon Prime Video

Season one of Invincible, the new adult animation series from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, is coming to Prime Video.

The show revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

The first three episodes will launch on Friday 26th March with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an action-packed season finale Friday on 30th April.