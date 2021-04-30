Robert Kirkman’s Invincible gets two new series

Amazon Studios has renewed Invincible, Robert Kirkman’s adult animated series, for a second and third season.

The series is based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley and revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man.

But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Both seasons will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” said Kirkman.

“The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

“Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re so glad that Invincible, one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios.