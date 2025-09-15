Date confirmed for Free League’s Invincible RPG Kickstarter

Free League Publishing and Skybound Entertainment have confirmed that a Kickstarter for Invincible, their new RPG based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book, will open on September 23rd.

The initial offering will include a comprehensive Core Rulebook and Starter Set with illustrations by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley and graphic design by Johan Nohr (MÖRK BORG).

Prospective backers will be able to download a completely free Quickstart PDF, to get a taste of the game right away.

Created by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the popular comic has previously inspired an animated series on Prime Video.

The game was designed by Adam Bradford, D&D Beyond founder and producer on titles for Dungeons & Dragons, Cortex Prime, and Marvel, and Tomas Härenstam, Free League co-founder and lead designer of titles such as the ALIEN RPG, the Blade Runner RPG, Mutant: Year Zero, and Dragonbane.