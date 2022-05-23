Robert Pattinson’s The Batman comes to 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD next month

Robert Pattinson stars as Batman with the Batmobile in a scene in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “The Batman,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is now available through digital retailers and will also be released on 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on 13th June.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a screenplay by Reeves and Peter Craig, the film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

More than a year of stalking the streets as the Batman has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred (Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Wright) – the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends him on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oz, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Paul Dano).

The 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Vengeance In The Making

Vengeance Meets Justice

The Batman: Genesis

Becoming Catwoman

Looking for Vengeance

Anatomy of The Car Chase

Anatomy of The Wingsuit

A Transformation: The Penguin

The Batmobile

Unpacking The Icons

Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary

The DVD contains the following special feature: