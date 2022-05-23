Robert Pattinson’s The Batman comes to 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD next month

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is now available through digital retailers and will also be released on 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on 13th June.
Directed by Matt Reeves from a screenplay by Reeves and Peter Craig, the film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.
More than a year of stalking the streets as the Batman has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred (Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Wright) – the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.
When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends him on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oz, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka The Riddler (Paul Dano).
The 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:
- Vengeance In The Making
- Vengeance Meets Justice
- The Batman: Genesis
- Becoming Catwoman
- Looking for Vengeance
- Anatomy of The Car Chase
- Anatomy of The Wingsuit
- A Transformation: The Penguin
- The Batmobile
- Unpacking The Icons
- Deleted Scenes with Director’s Commentary
The DVD contains the following special feature:
- Unpacking The Icons