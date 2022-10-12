Robert Weine’s Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari is getting a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release 

Eureka Entertainment is giving Robert Weine’s Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari its UK 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray debut as part of the Masters of Cinema range. Available from December 5th, the Limited-Edition set (3000 copies only) will feature a Hardbound Slipcase & 100-page Collector’s Booklet.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

At a local carnival in a small German town, hypnotist Dr. Caligari presents the somnambulist Cesare, who can purportedly predict the future of curious fairgoers. But at night, the doctor wakes Cesare from his sleep to enact his bidding…

Incalculably influential, the film’s nightmarishly jagged sets, sinister atmospheric and psychological emphasis left an immediate impact in its wake – horror, film noir, and gothic cinema would all be shaped directly by it.