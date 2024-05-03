Robin Wright to star in and direct new Prime Video thriller series 

Robin Wright is to star in and direct new thriller series The Girlfriend, an adaptation of Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name, for Prime Video.

She’ll be joined in the series, which is being produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, by Olivia Cooke, Laurie Davidson, and Waleed Zuaiter.

The series follows Laura (Wright), a successful woman with a glittering career, a loving husband and Daniel, her precious only son. But this perfect life is disrupted when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), the girlfriend who changes everything.

After an uncomfortable first meeting, Laura becomes convinced that Cherry isn’t who she says she is. While no one else can see what she sees, Laura refuses to stand by and watch Daniel be deceived. She’ll do anything to protect him.

As things go from bad to deadly, the question is, is Cherry a manipulative social climber? Or is Laura paranoid and possessive? The truth is a matter of perspective…

“The Girlfriend is a suspenseful family drama about the collapse of a mother and son’s bond, shown through relatable themes of love, greed, and power,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“We’re thrilled to work with Imaginarium and Robin Wright in adapting Michelle Frances’ compelling story for our global Prime Video customers.”

“Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke are the perfect pairing for this tangled, spiraling thriller, and The Imaginarium is excited to have the best partner in Amazon MGM Studios,” said Jonathan Cavendish, The Imaginarium.

Robin Wright added: “I’m thrilled to be directing and acting in this wildly delicious psychological thriller filled with plot twists and surprising character turns, and to be working with such talented actors, Olivia and Laurie, and an overall amazing cast & crew…so excited!”

“To have Robin Wright both star and direct is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Michelle Frances, author of the novel. “She is the perfect ‘Laura’ and I can’t wait to see her bring The Girlfriend to the screen.”