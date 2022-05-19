Robocop 35th anniversary to be marked with restored 4K cinema re-release

Image credit: © 1987 Orion Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

A 4K restoration of Robocop, taken from the original camera negative and approved by director Paul Verhoeven, is heading to UK cinemas as MGM and film distributors Park Circus mark the Oscar-winning movie’s 35th anniversary.

The classic sci-fi action-adventure sees good cop (Peter Weller) pieced him back together as an unstoppable crime-fighting cyborg called Robocop after being blown away by a ruthless gang led by Kurtwood Smith .

Equipped with high-tech weaponry, Robocop quickly cleans up the crime-ridden streets of Detroit.

But despite his new, hardened exterior, Robocop relives vivid nightmares of his own death at the hands of vicious killers. Now he seeks more that justice…he seeks revenge!

Directed by Verhoeven and written by Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner, the film also stars Peter Weller Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox and Ray and won the Special Achievement Award for Sound Effects in Editing at the 1988 Oscars.

Full details of the cinema re-release, including participating screens, are available on parkcircus.com.