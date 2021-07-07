RoboCop game heading to consoles and PC in 2023

A new RoboCop game based on the first three movies in the franchise is heading to consoles and PC in 2023.

The game is being developed by Teyo and will be published by Nacon in partnership with Metro Goldwyn Mayer, which is soon to be acquired by Amazon.

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with MGM to offer a new vision of a popular franchise that was created over 30 years ago. This game is the perfect fit to pursue our aim of offering different gaming experiences to the widest possible audience,” said Alain Falc, CEO of Nacon.



Robert Marick, Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences at MGM, said: “We’re very much looking forward to collaborating with Nacon and Teyon to bring one of MGM’s most timeless I.P.’s back to gaming platforms with a brand-new story.

“The film is known for gripping action and complex storytelling, and we are excited for RoboCop fans to experience this first hand through the game.”