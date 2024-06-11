ROBOCOP – ROBOCOP 3 © 1987-1992 Orion Pictures Corporation. ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY © 2023-2024 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. ROBOCOP & ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY are trademarks of Orion Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Videogame RoboCop: Rogue City is heading to Macs later this year and will be available from both the Mac App Store and Steam.

Peter Weller returns as the in-game face and voice of RoboCop for the title which features an original story set between the second and third films in which the player must restore order to Old Detroit.

Rogue City was released for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S last November and is the first major video game based on the film franchise since 2014’s RoboCop – The Official Game.

The game hails from the Teyon studio and publisher Nacon and has been officially licensed by Amazon MGM Studios Consumer Products and Interactive Licensing.

Michał Tatka, CEO of Teyon, said: “We’re so excited by the momentum we’re seeing on Mac, which attests to the great tools Apple provides for game developers.

“RoboCop: Rogue City takes full advantage of Apple silicon Macs, delivering smooth frame rates and providing high quality visuals.

“We are delighted to ensure that Mac gamers have the opportunity to hit the streets of Old Detroit, and experience the adventures of the iconic pop culture character – part man, part machine and all hero. Dead or alive, don’t miss out this fall!”