Robson Green and Tom Brittney now filming Grantchester’s sixth series

Filming is now underway on the sixth series of ITV’s Grantchester. Stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney are back as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport for the new stories which take place in 1958.

In the first episode Geordie, Cathy and their family, Will, Leonard and Mrs C take a much-needed holiday together. However, what sets out to be a fun-filled break for everyone at a holiday camp, is interrupted by a tragic death at the resort.

Geordie and Will are left with no choice but to help out, as an investigation into the death begins. As events unfold on the trip, there will be serious repercussions for the rest of the series.

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

Guest stars for this series include Jemma Redgrave, Gary Beadle, Dominic Mafham, Rachael Stirling, Miles Jupp and Rebecca Front.

Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd says: “In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester.

“The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience are very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them.”