Robson Green to tour the North-East in new BBC Two series

Robson Green and Tom Brittney on the Tanfield railway. Photo Credit: Zoila Brozas

Robson Green and a host of celebrity friends will be exploring the North-East’s sights and natural beauty in a new series coming to BBC Two and iPlayer from 23rd January.

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes sees the actor joined by Tom Brittney, Jill Scott, Sara Davies, Steph McGovern, Rosie Ramsey, Les Ferdinand and Lee Ridley as he explores the importance of slowing down, leaving the noise of our cities, creating memories, and relaxing.

Across the series viewers will see Green journey on an old steam train, spend a night in a hammock, sketch with local artists, and cycle along the coast and castle route, which stretches from Newcastle to Edinburgh.

The 15-episode series has been co-created by North East based Rivers Meet Productions and Signpost productions.

Robson Green, Director at North-East based Rivers Meet Productions, said: “I’m thrilled to be starring in and co-producing this fantastic new series for BBC Two. The North-East holds a special place in my heart and I’m excited to showcase the best it has to offer.

“We are strongly committed to supporting the incredible local talent in this beautiful region, and creating this programme gave us the opportunity to do both.”

BBC Commissioning Editor, Helen Munson, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Robson and the team on this joyful new show which showcases brilliant talent, both off screen and on screen, against the backdrop of the beautiful North East coastline and countryside.

“Robson is a fantastic ambassador for the North-East and is a firm-favourite with our audiences.”

Gareth Deighan Creative Director at Signpost added: “It’s fantastic to bring this series with Robson Green to viewers, it does a great job in highlighting the best of the North-east region.”