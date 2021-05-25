Roger Allam to star in new drama for BritBox UK and BritBox North America

Roger Allam is to star in Murder in Provence, a new series coming to both BritBox UK and BritBox North America.

Allam will be joined by Nancy Carroll (The Crown, Father Brown) and Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) in the drama which is based on the books by M.L. Longworth and follows Antoine Verlaque (Allam), an Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and partner Marine Bonnet (Carroll) as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home.

Their efforts are aided by Hélène (Settle), a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

Murder in Provence is being adapted by Shelagh Stephenson (Shirley, Before You Go, Downton Abbey) and is being produced by Monumental Television, part of ITV Studios.

Due to go into production in the UK and France in July, the series marks the first global collaboration between BritBox UK and BritBox North America, and will debut exclusively on the streamers in 2022. ITV Studios will be responsible for international distribution.

Will Harrison, Managing Director BritBox UK said “We hope that Murder in Provence will be the first of many global Originals made exclusively for BritBox subscribers. The books by M.L. Longworth seem to be tailor made for television and we can’t wait to launch the series next year.”

“Murder in Provence is the perfect series for our first major collaboration with our BritBox UK colleagues,” said Emily Powers, Head of BritBox North America. “It’s exciting to be able to bring the best British mysteries to the screen for BritBox fans in multiple regions, and I look forward to all the pan-territory commissions to come ”

Alison Owen of Monumental Television commented: ‘We are thrilled that BritBox has given us the opportunity to bring M.L. Longworth’s delightful books to the screen. Shelagh, with her brilliant wit and knowledge of Provence, is the perfect writer to bring Mary Lou’s world to life.

“The pairing of Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll as Antoine and Marine is just delicious and promises sparring and fun as they solve crimes in one of the world’s most beautiful landscapes.”