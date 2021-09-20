Roku announces new 4K streaming stick with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and improved Wi-Fi

Roku has announced a new 4K streaming stick which will be available in the US from October before becoming available in other territories in the coming months.

The company says the Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers “powerful 4K streaming in a portable form factor” with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus an all-new quad-core processor – which boots up to 30% faster – and a re-designed wireless receiver offering up 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds.

The unit is also available in a bundle with the Roku Voice Remote Pro which features a rechargeable battery and voice activated lost remote finder.

“The Roku Streaming Stick has been a fan favorite for years and we’ve redesigned it in the Roku Streaming Stick 4K to be faster and more powerful than ever,” said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku.

“It’s super-charged so you can stream in beautiful 4K and Dolby Vision even at a distance from your router and tucked neatly behind your TV. We’ve also added the Roku Voice Remote Pro to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ enabling TV lovers to find their remote just by using their voice – it’s also rechargeable and has been getting great feedback from customers.

“Whatever your streaming needs, we’ve got an incredible product lineup that features innovations from our singular focus on the TV streaming business.”