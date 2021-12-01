Roku is Mexico’s top TV streaming platform says survey

Roku is the most popular TV streaming platform in Mexico according to a recent study conducted by the Hypothesis Group.

The study spoke to 2,534 respondents and measured the numbers of hours streamed. Its findings were published as Roku closes 2021 with 8 TV partners in the country and as the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K player arrives in stores.

“We are proud to be the #1 TV streaming platform in Mexico, and that is thanks to the consumers who have enjoyed our streaming players over the past six years, our Roku TV partners that chose to build TVs using Roku’s operating system, our retail partners for working with Roku to showcase our products to consumers, and our content partners that have worked with Roku to bring their entertainment to our users,” said Arthur van Rest, vice president of International at Roku.