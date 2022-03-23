Roku OS 11 to roll-out within weeks

Roku has confirmed that the latest operating system for its line-up of streaming devices will start rolling out in the coming weeks.

Roku OS 11 will introduce new content discovery menu options, auto speech clarity, new sound modes, and the ability to create a customised screen saver with the users own photo library.

“At Roku, we are laser-focused on tailoring the streaming and visual experience to fit our customers’ personal preferences,” said Gidon Katz, Senior Vice President Product & Experience at Roku.

“We recognize not everyone interacts with their TV in the same way, so we are proud to offer a platform full of choice, while simultaneously providing our users an easy-to-use experience.

“With Roku OS 11, we’re offering a platform with new personalized updates across search, audio, content discovery along with a new feature that allows our customers to display and even share photo albums through Roku devices.”