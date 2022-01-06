Roku owners in North America get new Midsomer Murders channel

A new streaming channel dedicated to Midsomer Murders is now available to Roku owners across the US and Canada.

The free ad-supported (FAST) channel is available as part of The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide (US channel number 522, Canada 359 on EPG) and is being managed by series distributors All3Media which confirms it has to plans to expand availability to other digital platforms across North America in the first quarter of 2022.

Announcing the new channel, Gary Woolf, EVP Strategic Development for All3Media International said: “Midsomer Murders continues to drive significant success across multiple windows in North America and indeed globally.

“The digital FAST space allows us to extend that windowing further and brings a unique opportunity for us to schedule and curate the brand, offering fans of the show an opportunity to really immerse themselves in the Midsomer library any time, any day.”