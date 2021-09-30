Roku signs new smart TV deal with Brazil’s SEMP TCL

New Roku powered smart TVs are heading to Brazil after the firm signed a partnership with SEMP TCL, a joint venture formed by Brazilian manufacturers SEMP and China’s TCL in 2016.

The tie-up with Roku will see TV models ranging from 32 to 50 inches released under the SEMP brand this week, with TCL branded sets available later this year. Pricing for the SEMP models will start at R$1,949.

TCL branded Roku TVs are already available in several markets around the world.

“Our goal with these launches is to bring intelligent solutions to everyday life and make it even more practical for consumers to stream content on their televisions,” said João Rezende, Product & GTM Manager for the TV / Audio and Video category at SEMP TCL.

“With the increasing number of Brazilians who started watching streaming channels as a replacement for the traditional pay TV package, consumers can choose only the content they want to watch and pay for only those services. As a result, the partnership with Roku in Brazil is so strategic for the company.”

Arthur van Rest, Vice President of International at Roku, added: “We are happy to extend our partnership with TCL to Brazil and to introduce an entire new lineup of Roku TV models with SEMP, an established brand with a history of connecting with consumers in the Brazilian market.

“The new SEMP Roku TV models will bring streaming to even more consumers through our intuitive, easy-to-use streaming platform that offer access to thousands of popular streaming services, all at a great value.”