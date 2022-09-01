Roku TVs heading to Germany next month

Roku powered TV sets will be on sale in Germany for the first time from next month, with models from both Metz blue and TCL available from retailers.

Buyers will have a range of options to pick from with sizes ranging between 32” and 65” and sets offering a choice of HD, 4K and 4K QLED. The launch follows last year’s launch of Roku’s streaming devices in the country.

Roku TVs bring together streaming apps, linear channels and the TV’s inputs for Blu-ray players and consoles together on a single home screen. Roky says it’s customised the tuner and the live TV experience for the German market to let consumers connect to satellite, cable, or an aerial for live TV.

“People transition more of their entertainment time to streaming, while continuing to watch a significant amount of broadcast TV, so we are excited to launch Roku TV in Germany and offer a great experience for both,” said Arthur van Rest, VP International at Roku.

“German viewers want the best possible TV experience, something that includes all their favourite entertainment, is easy to use, and gets them to what they want to watch as quickly as possible.”