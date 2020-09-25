RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is free at Epic this week

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch and for PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store where it’s available for free until 1st October.

The game invites players to become a true tycoon and embark on a promising managerial career, controlling park finances, shops services and staff.

Succeed in dozens of scenarios, filling your bustling park with more than 300 unique coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise.

If you prefer to let your imagination run wild and create your ideal park without money woes, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition has you covered with Sandbox Mode.

With all the creative tools at their disposal, including all content from the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs, players shall relish the added challenge of creating and managing exhilarating waterparks and spectacular animal habitats.