Romantic comedy Moonshot gets new trailer

Caption: (L-r) Cole Sprouse as Walt and Lana Condor as Sophie in New Line Cinema and HBO Max’s romantic comedy “Moonshot.” Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for romantic comedy Moonshot which is coming to digital retailers “soon”.

The cast includes Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale”), Lana Condor (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy), Mason Gooding (“Love, Victor”), Emily Rudd (“Hunters”) and Zach Braff (“Garden State”).

Synopsis:

Like many 20-somethings her age, Sophie (Condor) is faced with a world of choices. Sure, there’s the future stuff, the family stuff, the job stuff. But, where she is truly confused is on the big choice, the momentous one, the top-of-list one that stands out—what to do about him!

Her long-term b.f. Calvin (Gooding) has moved with his family and taken a job out of town. As in way out of town. A published scientist, Calvin’s posting was supposed to be temporary and now, that “temporary” is beginning to read more like “permanent.”

Then there’s Walt (Sprouse), who’s also confronted with choices, but mmmmmaybe not so many. He’s pretty content with his going nowhere assistant barista job in a college bookshop and his solitary existence.

That is, until he meets Ginny (Rudd), and the closing-time-to-sunrise hours he spends with her convinces him that she’s the one. The time just flies. But sadly, at dawn, so does Ginny, off to where her new life is waiting.

A romantic comedy with a twist, Moonshot follows Walt and Sophie as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others, embarking upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course.