Rosaline, a retelling of Romeo & Juliet, is coming to Disney+ UK

Disney+ will be streaming Rosaline, described as “a fresh and comedic twist” on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, in the UK from October 14th.

The romantic comedy from 20th Century Studios is told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest.

Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.

Directed by Karen Maine, the film also stars Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford.

The screenplay is by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (500 Days of Summer), based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle.