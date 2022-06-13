Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck gets third series

Picture Shows: Tom (Nikesh Patel), Jessie (Rose Matafeo). (C) Avalon UK. Photographer: Shamil Tanner/ Digital Artist: Matt Burlem

Rose Matafeo’s hit BBC Three comedy series Starstruck is returning for a third six-part series.

The series, which is produced by Avalon in association with HBO Max and has screened in 96 countries around the world, follows Jessie (Matafeo) as she navigates the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

Matafeo said: “I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third instalment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden, who I cannot seem to get rid of.”

Gregor Sharp, BBC Comedy Commissioning, added: “Starstruck is a blast of fresh comedy air, perfectly capturing the emotional mayhem of a new relationship with sharp wit, dry humour and a truthful eye – we can’t wait to see what Rose and the team have in store for Jessie and Tom in the new series.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added: “Rose has created a show that strikes just the right balance of heart and humour. Starstruck is exactly the kind of rom-com that we love at HBO Max, and we are so happy to see Jessie and Tom’s story continue.”

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer for Avalon, commented: “It is fantastic to work again with two brilliant partners in the BBC and HBO Max, to make a third season of this excellent show from Rose Matafeo.”