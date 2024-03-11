Royal Albert Hall to host two Final Fantasy VII Rebirth orchestral concerts

The Royal Albert Hall has announced two orchestral performances of the music from video game Final Fantasy VII Rebirth which arrived on Playstation 5 last week.

Led by Grammy Award winning conductor Arnie Roth, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Maida Vale Singers will perform Nobuo Uematsu’s score for the game as well as contributions from Mitsuto Suzuki, and Masashi Hamauzu .

The performances will be accompanied by visuals and scenes from the game which have been created by developers Square Enix especially for the concerts.

Both concerts will be held on Saturday 28 September. They are the latest in a long line of tie-ups between the venue and gaming franchise, including performances during the BBC Proms, plus dedicated Final Fantasy concerts in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019. The most recent event in 2022 celebrated the franchise’s 35th anniversary.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Hall, said: “The Royal Albert Hall has built a strong relationship with the Final Fantasy franchise over the past 12 years, so we are thrilled to be hosting this concert for their latest release: Rebirth, as part of their Orchestral World Tour.

“This event is not just a celebration of the enduring legacy of Final Fantasy VII, but also a testament to the power and rapid development of video game scores. To hear this music in a live setting will be a truly memorable experience, and we can’t wait to share this with fans, both old and new.”

Tickets for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Orchestra World Tour go on general sale on March 15th from the Royal Albert Hall website.