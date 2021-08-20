Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series returns with the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour

The Royal Albert Hall in cinema mode for a 2018 screening of A screening of Planet Earth II. Image credit: The Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall has announced that its popular Films in Concert series of movie screenings accompanied by a live orchestra is returning from next month.

Kicking off the season is a special performance of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour, a concert based on the Square Enix game. Other highlights include a December performance of The Muppet Christmas Carol, plus screenings of Superman and Return of the Jedi.

Tickets can be booked directly through the Royal Albert Hall’s website.

Full schedule:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour

Sun 19 Sep, 2pm & 7pm

Tickets £20-£90

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Maida Vale Singers

Conductor: Arnie Roth

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert

Fri 24 Sep (7:30pm), Sat 25 Sep (2:30pm & 7:30pm), Sun 26 Sep (1:30 & 6:30pm)

Tickets £28.50-£89.50

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Conductor: Justin Freer

The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert

Sat 11 Dec, 2:30pm & 7pm

Tickets £25-£68.50

Brassed Off Live

Wed 25 May, 7pm

Tickets £27.92-£81

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Conductor: Ben Palmer

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert

Fri 27 May (7:30pm), Sat 28 May (1:30pm & 7:30pm)

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Superman in Concert

Sat 25 Jun (7:30pm)Tickets £34-£80.50

Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Conductor: Anthony Gabriele

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

Fri 23 Sep (7:30pm), Sat 24 Sep (2:30pm & 7:30pm), Sun 25 Sep (1:30pm & 6:30pm)

Tickets £37-£90.50

London Symphony Orchestra