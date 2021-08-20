Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series returns with the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour

The Royal Albert Hall has announced that its popular Films in Concert series of movie screenings accompanied by a live orchestra is returning from next month.
Kicking off the season is a special performance of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour, a concert based on the Square Enix game. Other highlights include a December performance of The Muppet Christmas Carol, plus screenings of Superman and Return of the Jedi.
Tickets can be booked directly through the Royal Albert Hall’s website.
Full schedule:
Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour
Sun 19 Sep, 2pm & 7pm
Tickets £20-£90
Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Maida Vale Singers
Conductor: Arnie Roth
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert
Fri 24 Sep (7:30pm), Sat 25 Sep (2:30pm & 7:30pm), Sun 26 Sep (1:30 & 6:30pm)
Tickets £28.50-£89.50
Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
Conductor: Justin Freer
The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert
Sat 11 Dec, 2:30pm & 7pm
Tickets £25-£68.50
Brassed Off Live
Wed 25 May, 7pm
Tickets £27.92-£81
Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Conductor: Ben Palmer
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in Concert
Fri 27 May (7:30pm), Sat 28 May (1:30pm & 7:30pm)
Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
Superman in Concert
Sat 25 Jun (7:30pm)Tickets £34-£80.50
Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
Conductor: Anthony Gabriele
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Fri 23 Sep (7:30pm), Sat 24 Sep (2:30pm & 7:30pm), Sun 25 Sep (1:30pm & 6:30pm)
Tickets £37-£90.50
London Symphony Orchestra