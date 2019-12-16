Rudolph Valentino’s The Son of the Sheik to make UK Blu-ray debut

The Son of the Sheik, Rudolph Valentino’s final movie, is getting its first UK Blu-ray release next February courtesy of Eureka Entertainment.

One of the most popular films from the silent era, Valentino gives perhaps the finest performance of his career under the guidance of director George Fitzmaurice.

In this visually intoxicating sequel to Valentino’s career-defining film The Sheik, the silent screen’s greatest lover portrays a cultured yet untamed young man who is lured into a thieves’ trap by a beautiful dancer, Yasmin (Vilma Banky).

After escaping, he kidnaps the damsel and holds her captive in his desert lair, dressing her in Arabian finery and threatening to unleash his violent passion upon her.

Exotic romance saturates every frame of this Orientalist epic; its sadomasochistic fantasies are acted out against the lavish set design of William Cameron Menzies (The Thief of Bagdad) and lushly photographed by George Barnes (Sadie Thompson).

The film would turn out to be Valentino’s last as he died suddenly at the age of 31, just days before its release.

Special Features:

