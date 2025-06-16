Rugby League 26 set for July console and PC launch

Rugby League 26 – the official video game of the NRL and Super League – is now available for pre-order ahead of an official launch on July 17th.

The game, from Rugby League Commercial and Big Ant Studios, will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Big Ant describes the title as marking “the next generation of sports simulation, capturing the speed, strategy, and relentless intensity of Rugby League like never before.”

The game features fully licensed men’s and women’s teams, competitions, and stadiums from across the entire Rugby League world.

It also introduces a new Pro Team mode and promises “modern graphics” and “realistic gameplay mechanics”.

Rhodri Jones, Managing Director at Rugby League Commercial, said: “Rugby League deserves a world-class video game, and Rugby League 26 delivers exactly that.

“We’re excited to see our Super League and Women’s Super League clubs and players represented in such detail and realism, competing on the same level as the best clubs and stars of the Rugby League world ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series.”

Ross Symons, CEO of Big Ant Studios, added: “Every part of Rugby League 26 is driven by authenticity and depth.

“From the expanded Career Mode to the Pro Team feature and advanced customisation tools, this game marks a new standard for Rugby League in interactive entertainment.”