Rugby World Cup 2023 – BBC reveals radio and audio coverage plans

The BBC has revealed its radio and audio coverage plans for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup which kicks off with France vs New Zealand in Paris on September 8th.

Live commentary and coverage will be available for all 48 matches across BBC Radio 5Live, 5 Sportsextra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and the broadcaster will also provide daily episodes of the Rugby Union Daily podcast through BBC Sounds.

There’s also a new Rugby World Cup Top Ten podcast series where World Cup winners Matt Dawson and Bryan Habana join Chris Jones to discuss, rank and get stuck into the biggest and best World Cup debates like best match, best try, biggest upset, World Cup icon and more.

In addition, the BBC Sport website will have all the news, match reports, in-depth analysis and expert punditry for the four home nations.

Commentary will be led by Chris Jones, Sara Orchard and Andrew Cotter with Gareth Lewis, Alastair Eykyn, Conor McNamara and James Burridge while Sonja McLaughlan will head up BBC Radio 5Live’s presentation team.

Matt Dawson, Chris Ashton, Johnnie Beattie, Tommy Bowe, Rocky Clark, Paul Grayson, Andrew Mehrtens, Kat Merchant, Ugo Monye, Stirling Mortlock, Bobby Skinstad and Philippa Tuttiett all feature across the broadcaster’s live coverage and podcasts.