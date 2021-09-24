Russell T Davies returns as Doctor Who showrunner

Russell T Davies. Image Credit: Fabio De Paola

Russell T Davies, who revived Doctor Who in 2005 and made the show one of the BBC’s biggest modern hits, is returning as showrunner.

BBC bosses have announced that Davies will helm celebrations of the show’s 60th Anniversary in 2023, “and series beyond”.

It’s also been confirmed that BBC Studios is partnering with Bad Wolf, the independent production company set up by former BBC execs Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter who worked with Davies on the 2005 relaunch, to produce the series.

Known as RTD to fans, Davies oversaw not just Doctor Who but also two spin-offs – Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures. During his era in charge, the series was considered a ‘must watch’ fixture in the BBC’s schedules.

Davies left the show in 2009 and was succeeded initially by Steven Moffat and later by Chris Chibnall who, like current Doctor Jodie Whittaker, is set to leave the show next year.

Davies said: “I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show. But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Piers Wenger, BBC Director of Drama, added: “As the 13th Doctor prepares to embark on new and extraordinary adventures, the winds of change are blowing… bringing with them news to delight Doctor Who fans across the globe.

“We are thrilled that Russell is returning to Doctor Who to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie. Thank you to the two of them and the team in Cardiff for all they continue to do for the show and hello Russell, it’s wonderful to have you back.”

In a Tweet, Bad Wolf said: “We are delighted to be joining Russell T Davies on a looped ontological paradox.

“Where Russell goes, we are proud to follow-and that with BBC Studios, Bad Wolf will be producing the all-new series of Doctor Who. It is a privilege to be asked to support him in Doctor Who’s future.”