Sainsbury’s to sponsor The Great British Bake Off and spin-offs

Sainsbury’s has struck a multi-year deal for its Taste The Difference range to sponsor The Great British Bake Off and its spin-offs starting with this year’s run.

Rupinder Downie, Brand Partnerships Leader, Channel 4 said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Sainsbury’s into the Great British Bake Off family – a show which brings thrills, laughs and comfort to our viewers every year.

“Partnering with such a quintessentially British show plays perfectly into Sainsbury’s longstanding heritage as one of the nation’s most loved brands.”

Mark Given, Sainsbury’s Chief Marketing Officer, added: “We’re delighted to partner with The Great British Bake Off, an iconic show with mass appeal that never fails to bring warmth and fun to homes across the country.

“This exciting new partnership provides us with the perfect opportunity to celebrate and showcase the quality and innovation that Sainsbury’s is known and loved for, whilst cheering on the nation’s best home bakers.”