Sam Raimi’s sci-fi thriller 65 is heading to cinemas in March 

Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman star in 65, a sci-fi thriller from the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi.

Synopsis:

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago.

Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi, the film is heading to cinemas March 10th via Sony Pictures.