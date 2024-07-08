Samsung brings new voice-controlled smart microwaves to the UK

Two new smart microwave ovens from Samsung which can be controlled by popular voice assistants including Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, are now available in the UK.

The Combi Smart Microwave Oven with Air Fry & Steam (MC32DB7746KCE3) and Combi Smart Microwave Oven with Air Fry (MC32DG7646CKE3) also work with Samsung’s own Bixby assistant and SmartThings App.

The electronics giant says the new Wi-Fi enabled models support multiple types of cooking and can also ferment ingredients, like proofing dough and making homemade yoghurt.

Dan Barfield, VP and Head of Digital Appliances UK and Ireland at Samsung Electronics, said: “Health-conscious choices are reshaping people’s lifestyles, which has led to us getting more creative in the kitchen.

“Though this has led to more delicious and healthier meals, the need for different appliances to accommodate the various cooking methods, are taking up precious kitchen space.

“With the new all-in-one microwave range, Samsung provides smart, space-saving solutions to support a variety of meals. With the added connectivity and voice activation you can go about other activities without constantly checking your food knowing that your food will be prepped to perfection.”