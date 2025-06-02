Music, radio, podcasts and more – a guide to smart speakers

An Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. Image: Pexels

Smart speakers are an increasingly popular purchase in the UK, with some estimates suggesting that as many as 60% of the nation’s homes now have at least one of the devices.

If you’ve not yet joined that number, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about. Below we look at some of the benefits of smart speakers and their most popular uses.

What is a Smart Speaker

A smart speaker is a speaker that connects to the internet and which is commonly controlled by a built-in voice assistant such as Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa.

They can be used to play audio content (music, radio and podcasts), get information such as weather updates from the web, and control other smart devices around the home including plugs and lightbulbs.

Using a Smart Speaker for Music, Radio and Podcasts

According to research by media and telecoms regulator Ofcom, one of the most popular uses of a smart speaker’s voice assistant is to listen to audio content.

Two of the most popular brands of smart speaker hail from companies – Amazon and Apple – which also run their own music streaming services and so are a popular choice for people who are already subscribed to those services and want the easiest possible set-up.

But they and other smart speakers also support audio services from other companies, such as BBC Sounds, Spotify, Deezer, TuneIn, Radioplayer and Audible.

However not all services are supported by all devices so, if you have a preferred service or radio station, it’s best to check compatibility before buying.

In addition to subscription services, Apple’s HomePod and HomePod mini can also stream music previously bought from iTunes and tracks stored in the cloud using an iTunes Match subscription.

Voice Assistants on Smart Speakers

In many cases the voice assistant you have access to will be determined by the brand of speaker you buy.

For example, Amazon’s range of Echo speakers only supports its own Alexa assistant, Apple’s HomePod and HomePod mini are restricted to its Siri assistant and Google’s Nest range also only works with its own assistant.

However there are some speakers from brands such as Sonos which give a choice of voice assistant, which can be useful if you don’t want to get locked too far into a single ecosystem.

Voice assistants are the easiest way to access content on your speaker but can also be used to set reminders and timers, or to answer questions such as queries about the upcoming weather.

Both Amazon’s Echo and Apple’s Siri can also be used to control their respective TV streaming sticks and boxes, allowing users to open apps, switch to channels or play a specific film or show using just their voice.

Smart Speakers with screens

In addition to audio only devices, there are some smart speakers which also feature screens. Common options include Amazon’s range of Echo Show devices and the Google Nest Hub.

While content again varies between brands, popular uses for these devices include streaming video, displaying recipes, and monitoring doorbell and home security cameras.

Prices of Smart Speakers

Most of the brands mentioned above have multiple models of smart speakers, with options to appeal to most budgets.

Amazon’s cheapest Echo devices can be routinely bought for around £50 (or less during the retailer’s many sales) while Apple’s HomePod mini costs around £99 depending on the retailer.

For more top of the range options, expect to pay upwards of £250 outside of sale periods.