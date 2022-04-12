Samsung opens UK pre-registration for new M8 UHD smart monitor

Samsung has opened pre-registration for its M8 smart monitor which offers UHD resolution, access to major streaming apps including Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV and a Far Field Voice microphone compatible with both the Alexa and Bixby voice assistants.

The M8 has a 32” screen, support for Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 365 cloud services and comes in Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green colour options.

It can also connect to various IT devices through an upgraded Smart Hub and the removable webcam features face tracking and auto zoom functions to help ensure presentations or livestreaming look good and the display offers adaptive picture technology, enhancing viewer comfort by automatically adjusting display brightness and colour temperature.

“We aspired to create a product capable of matching the lifestyles of all kinds of people and preferences,” said Kyounghoon Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Design Team, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics.

“The M8’s colour palette composed of four different colours was inspired by the theme ‘Shades of Nature’. Gazing at the clear blue sky on a bright sunny day, recharging in the lush green forest, or finally bathing in the glow of a sunset,” he added.”

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is now available to pre-register in the UK and those pre-registering can claim £30 off until 18th April.