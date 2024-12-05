Christmas cashback on Samsung mobile and home products

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is only of the models included in the promotion.

Samsung is offering cashback on selected mobile and home electronics products, with up to £500 available on some items.

The offers are available on Samsung.com from 4th-22nd December and include some of the brand’s most recent products.

Mobile offers include:

£250 cashback when you buy the Galaxy Z Flip6 or Z Fold6

£200 cashback when you buy from the Galaxy S24 series

£180 cashback when you buy a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

£100 cashback when you buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra

£75 cashback when you buy the Galaxy Ring

£70 cashback when you buy the Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Products for the home:

Up to £500 cashback when you buy selected fridge freezers

Up to £400 cashback when you buy a selected Soundbar

Up to £300 cashback or get a soundbar when you buy selected TVs

Up to £300 cashback when you buy selected built-in cooking appliances

Up to £250 cashback when you buy selected vacuum cleaners

Up to £150 cashback when you buy selected dishwashers

Up to £100 cashback when you buy selected laundry appliances

Get a pair of Galaxy Buds when you buy any Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner

Customers can also save up to 25% on selected monitors with the code XMASMON.

Full terms for all offers are available on Samsung.com.