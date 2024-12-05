Christmas cashback on Samsung mobile and home products

Samsung is offering cashback on selected mobile and home electronics products, with up to £500 available on some items.
The offers are available on Samsung.com from 4th-22nd December and include some of the brand’s most recent products.
Mobile offers include:
- £250 cashback when you buy the Galaxy Z Flip6 or Z Fold6
- £200 cashback when you buy from the Galaxy S24 series
- £180 cashback when you buy a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- £100 cashback when you buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra
- £75 cashback when you buy the Galaxy Ring
- £70 cashback when you buy the Galaxy Buds3 Pro
Products for the home:
- Up to £500 cashback when you buy selected fridge freezers
- Up to £400 cashback when you buy a selected Soundbar
- Up to £300 cashback or get a soundbar when you buy selected TVs
- Up to £300 cashback when you buy selected built-in cooking appliances
- Up to £250 cashback when you buy selected vacuum cleaners
- Up to £150 cashback when you buy selected dishwashers
- Up to £100 cashback when you buy selected laundry appliances
- Get a pair of Galaxy Buds when you buy any Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner
Customers can also save up to 25% on selected monitors with the code XMASMON.
Full terms for all offers are available on Samsung.com.