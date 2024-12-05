ITV Studios reveals 4 new FAST channels for Roku

ITV Studios, the broadcaster’s production and distribution arm, is launching three new FAST channels the Roku Channel in the USA, including one dedicated to The Graham Norton Show.

The Graham Norton Show channel – featuring the BAFTA-winning world-class chat show, known for bringing together Hollywood’s finest and the world’s biggest stars – will launch on 17 December, just in time for the holiday season.

Launching in the new year, the additional three channels are Jeremy Wade’s River Monsters which sees the fishing detective discovering everything from monstrous sharks to killer catfish in dangerous waters; Tokyo Broadcasting System’s exhilarating Ninja Warrior sports entertainment reality competition; and The Hotel Inspector which sees hotelier and businesswoman Alex Polizzi’s casting fresh eyes over a number of fading hotels as she come to the aid of their owners.

ITV Studios’ Graham Haigh said “We’re incredibly excited to expand our relationship with Roku across the US and Canada and see these four much-loved brands reach new audiences and existing fans alike in the coming months.”

Jennifer Vaux, Vice President Content Acquisitions and Programming, Roku Media, added: “We strive to curate a broad selection of channels to meet the many needs of our viewers and look forward to bringing our streaming households in the US and Canada a fantastic assortment of FAST channels from ITV Studios.

“With a strong IP-portfolio, including the iconic Graham Norton, we know our viewers will love these channels!”