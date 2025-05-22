Samsung reveals new deals on mobile devices and monitors

Samsung has unveiled a new range of offers including savings on Galaxy Tab tablets, watches and monitors. All deals are available at the Samsung KX store and on Samsung.com and include:

Mobile, Wearable and Computing Deals

Get £100 off Galaxy Tab S10 FE 256GB. Plus, get a guaranteed £100 off when you trade in

Save £150 – £200 when you buy a Galaxy Tab S10 Plus or S10 Ultra

Save £150 when you buy a Galaxy Watch Ultra3

Save £75 when you buy a Galaxy Watch73

Monitor Deals

Save up to £300 on selected monitors

Save up to 20% on selected monitors. Use code YOUMAKE

Home Appliance Deals

Save 20% when you buy 2 or more selected home appliances together

Get 10% off selected home appliances: use code COOL10

Save up to £500 on selected fridge freezer, plus claim up to £500 cashback

Claim up to £200 cashback on selected vacuums

For more information and full terms & conditions, visit https://www.samsung.com



