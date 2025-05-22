Samsung reveals new deals on mobile devices and monitors

by

Staff

Samsung has unveiled a new range of offers including savings on Galaxy Tab tablets, watches and monitors. All deals are available at the Samsung KX store and on Samsung.com and include:

Mobile, Wearable and Computing Deals

  • Get £100 off Galaxy Tab S10 FE 256GB. Plus, get a guaranteed £100 off when you trade in
  • Save £150 – £200 when you buy a Galaxy Tab S10 Plus or S10 Ultra
  • Save £150 when you buy a Galaxy Watch Ultra3
  • Save £75 when you buy a Galaxy Watch73

Monitor Deals

  • Save up to £300 on selected monitors
  • Save up to 20% on selected monitors. Use code YOUMAKE

Home Appliance Deals

  • Save 20% when you buy 2 or more selected home appliances together
  • Get 10% off selected home appliances: use code COOL10
  • Save up to £500 on selected fridge freezer, plus claim up to £500 cashback
  • Claim up to £200 cashback on selected vacuums

For more information and full terms & conditions, visit https://www.samsung.com

