Samsung unveils free mobiles and new cashback offers on selected 2022 Smart TVs

Samsung has announced new savings and cashback offers when buying selected Smart TVs. Anyone buying a 2022 QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV can claim a free Galaxy Z Fold4, while those purchasing a 2022 QN800B or QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV can claim a free Galaxy S22.

The firm is also running a cashback promotion, allowing customers to claim up to £300 on 2022 Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs and up £250 on selected Soundbars with an extra reward of £50 cashback when buying a TV and Soundbar together

In addition, Samsung.com is offering customers a free Lifestyle Soundbar when they buy a selected The Frame or The Serif TV.

All offers are available between 25th January and 14th March 2023.

To claim, visit: