Apple to stream MLS Cup final for free this weekend

This weekend’s Major League Soccer Cup match between LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls will be streamed free through the Apple TV and Apple TV+ apps on Apple devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices; set-top boxes; game consoles.

The game, which will be available in over 100 countries and regions, can also be streamed on tv.apple.com.

Coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass with an extended version of pregame shows MLS Countdown and MLS La Previa broadcasting live from Dignity Health Sports Park.

The match will feature English commentary from Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman, and Jillian Sakovits, and Spanish commentary from Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri, and Antonella González.

Postgame recap shows MLS Wrap-Up and MLS El Resumen will also broadcast live from the venue.

The contest’s full season is available through Apple via MLS Season Pass under a ten-year agreement which brings fans all MLS and Leagues Cup matches plus hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games.