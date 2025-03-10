Peaky Blinders movie: What to expect and is this the end?

The Bafta-winning hit BBC TV show Peaky Blinders is back again, and this time as a film. Even though the cast and production team remain tight-lipped, photos from the set and interviews by Stephen Knight, the franchise’s creator, hint at something epic!

The troubles and adventures of the Shelby family go on, even beyond the movie, as hinted by Knight. The show’s last season aired in April 2022, leaving us on a cliffhanger on what fate awaits Tommy Shelby, played by Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy. Will Tommy seek revenge against his foes or continue on the path of redemption where everyone thinks he’s dead?

Plot

With such a dramatic end to the series, many show fans wondered what would happen next. Is this the end of the Birmingham gang? But, in June 2024, Netflix gave the green light, and production commenced later in the year and wrapped up in December. At the moment, there’s only a teased release sometime this year.

Even though the plot details are super sparse, there are clues to be excited about. Let’s start with the movie’s full title. When the movie finished principal photography, Nadia Stacey, the film’s hair and makeup designer, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram commemorating the production experience. The photo features Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan, and something else interesting: the words “The Immortal Man.” The first part of the caption reads, “The Immortal Man – Peaky Blinders the movie.” If any of these are to go by, then that is the movie title.

What about the plot? In an interview with Radio Times, Knight revealed that “the plot is about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in.” It was a complete surprise as many expected the Peaky story to end with the beginning of the Second World War, but Knight’s spark of creativity knows no limits.

Knight was asked what viewers could expect from the film in another interview, this time with the BBC Breakfast Show. Without spilling much, Knight revealed that early footage looked promising. His exact words were, “The stuff that I’m watching, the rushes, the assemblies – no one will be disappointed.” Like the TV Show, the movie will be gritty, raw, and intense.

But, the most shocking part of the conversation was Knight adding, “It’s a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky Story.” Leaving BBC presenters Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell stunned, they quizzed Knight on what he meant by “this part.” Knight replied, “It’s not over, let’s just put it like that, I’m not allowed to announce it, but I’m just saying the world of Peaky will continue.”

Only time will tell whether Knight meant a later upcoming film or series.

Cast

The Peaky Blinders wouldn’t be the hit series it was without its talented cast of star actors and actresses. Of course, the main actor, Cillian Murphy, is leading the list, who returns as the calculative Tommy Shelby.

Still, on the BBC Breakfast Show, Knight mentioned, “I think we’ve got the best British actors all in one place.” Part of the cast making a return to the film includes Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Sophie Rundle (Ada Shelby), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), and Ian Peck (Curly).

New cast members brought on board, who are equally popular, include Dune’s Rebecca Ferguson, Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan, and Pulp Fiction’s Tim Roth. We have yet to know which roles they’ll play in the film, but it’ll be a pleasant surprise.

Release

Peaky Blinders is one of the UK’s biggest entertainment exports and has attracted a global audience. With a rating of 8.7 on IMDB, the TV Show was a complete success, and viewers can’t wait for the movie. So far, we know that production ended in December last year, and we are waiting for a release any time this year; fingers crossed.

That’s how popular and successful the Peaky Blinders series is, from a TV Show to a slot game and a highly anticipated movie. Have some fun with the Shelbys as we wait for the headline of the movie’s official release.